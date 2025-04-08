Breaking Benjamin, Three Days Grace to rock Utah amphitheatre

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Multi-platinum rock bands Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are joining forces for a 2025 co-headline tour across the U.S., featuring special guest Return To Dust.

The tour stops at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre on Saturday, Sept. 27. Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning 10 a.m. April 9. General sale tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, April 11, through breakingbenjamin.com and threedaysgrace.com.

Known for their explosive live shows and chart-topping hits, both bands have defined the sound of 21st-century hard rock, their news release says.

“Breaking Benjamin has amassed an impressive string of mainstream rock radio hits and a devoted fan base while Three Days Grace, with 19 #1 songs at rock radio, continue to build on their legacy as one of rock’s most successful rock bands with over a billion streams globally.”

Three Day Graces photo shared by Live Nation

Breaking Benjamin’s latest single, “Awaken” quickly shot to No. 1 on the Rock Digital Songs charts and landed in the Top 20 on multiple additional Billboard charts including Hot Hard Rock Songs, Digital Song Sales, Hot Alternative Songs and Hard Rock Songs. The single has also since surpassed 50M streams globally.

The co-headlining tour follows the recent announcement of Adam Gontier’s official homecoming to Three Days Grace, who recently returned to the stage with Matt Walst amid their first live performances as co-vocalists.

The band’s most recent single “Mayday” rose to No. 1 on the Mediabase active rock charts, remaining there for six weeks.

Supporting the headliners will be Return to Dust. The Los Angeles-based quartet “brings a fresh perspective to alternative rock,” its biography says.

Return to Dust photo shared by Live Nation

“Their music fuses powerful harmonies, fuzz-laden riffs, and seismic grooves, fueled by the raw energy of four Gen Z friends jamming in a garage.”