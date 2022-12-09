Breaking: East High School evacuated as Salt Lake City police investigate bomb threat

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — East High School has been evacuated while police investigate a bomb threat at the school.

Salt Lake City police say an employee at the high school, 840 S. 1300 East, received information about a possible bomb threat Friday.

The Salt Lake City School District has chosen to evacuate “out of an abundance of caution,” the police department tweeted at 12:27 p.m. “Our School Resource Officers are on scene investigating and help safely search the school.”

District officials said the threat was “called into the school.”

“Students are safe, and we are working closely with police to investigate the situation,” according to a 12:28 p.m. tweet from the school district. “We are gathering more info and will provide an update at 1:30 p.m.”

Students were instructed to take their phones, leave everything else behind, and follow teachers to a safe location.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.

