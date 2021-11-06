Breaking: Fatal crash closes southbound I-15 at 12300 South

For an updated story, click here.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Friday evening on southbound Interstate 15 at 12300 South (near milepost 292).

All traffic is being diverted off at 11400 South, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

The scene is expected to be cleared at about 11:30 p.m., according to a Utah Department of Transportation tweet.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is made known.