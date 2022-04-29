Breaking: Utah’s 2nd case of avian flu confirmed in Cache County; same day Colorado man tests positive for the disease, first known human case in U.S.

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, April 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s second case of avian flu has been confirmed on a farm in Cache County, Utah Department of Agriculture and Food (UDAF) officials confirmed Friday. Word of the farm infection comes on the same day the first human case of HPAI was detected in Colorado.

Utah State Veterinarian Dr. Dean Taylor said the diagnosis of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) on the Utah farm is “devastating.”

“UDAF is working to contain the disease and prevent it from spreading further in this area,” Taylor said in a news release.

The owner of the farm noticed his birds experiencing symptoms of HPAI and immediately contacted UDAF.

“The farm had been following very strict biosecurity measures,” the news release states.

Officials at UDAF are urging bird owners in Utah to continue to be vigilant in checking their birds for symptoms and ensuring they are following good biosecurity practices.

Symptoms include high death loss among flocks, nasal discharge, decreased appetite or water consumption, and lack of coordination in birds, according to UDAF.

If birds are experiencing any of these symptoms, contact the state veterinarian’s office immediately at [email protected]. Early reporting and action will help to contain the disease.

On Friday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the first potential human case of HPAI had been detected in a Colorado inmate in Montrose County.

According to the Colorado Department of Health, the man, who is just under age 40, was working at a commercial poultry farm and suffered fatigue which lasted for a few days. He was isolated and treated with “the influenza antiviral drug oseltamivir (tamiflu) per CDC guidance,” the CDoH said.

Anyone involved with poultry production from the small backyard to the large commercial producer should review their biosecurity activities to assure the health of their birds. APHIS has materials about biosecurity, including videos, checklists, and a toolkit available at: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/ aphis/ourfocus/animalhealth/ animal-disease-information/ avian/defend-the-flock- program/dtf-resources/dtf- resources.