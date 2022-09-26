Brewvies employees on strike due to ‘unsafe working conditions’ at Ogden cinema pub

OGDEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Brewvies Cinema Pub in Ogden was closed Sunday following reports of a break-in and an employee strike.

A handful of statements about the employee strike were posted on Facebook over the weekend, citing “unsafe working conditions” as the primary reason for the walkout at the movie theater/restaurant with full bar.

One post includes a handwritten letter to ownership announcing the strike and demanding that an alarm system be installed at the cinema pub at 2293 Grant Ave. The letter also alleges “major issues” that need repair in the kitchen, including “constant gas leaking, the water heater and grill.”

“Brewvies employees are officially on strike due to unsafe working conditions,” the public post from Debby Stalley says. “We apologize to all of our customers for the inconvenience and we absolutely love you all. We need our owner to take us, our customers and our lives more seriously.”

Another Facebook post says employees will not return “until our safety is not in question and demands are met.” Another adds that employees “do not feel safe” and includes surveillance camera images posted Saturday of an alleged recent burglary at the theater.

The post asks anyone with information about “this guy who broke into Brewvies Ogden” to contact the Ogden Police Department.

The Brewvies Ogden Facebook page lists the theater pub as “temporarily closed.” The outgoing voice mail message for callers to the theater Sunday says, “We are currently closed due to equipment failure.”

However, tickets for 10 p.m. Monday showings of “Don’t Worry Darling,” “Pearl” and “The Woman King” are available for online purchase for Brewvies’ Ogden location.

Attempts to reach Brewvies ownership for comment Sunday were unsuccessful.