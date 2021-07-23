Brief ‘deluge’ slams Utah County, floods basements, disables railroad crossing arms

UTAH COUNTY, July 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from various emergency agencies are responding to multiple Utah County locations Thursday night after a brief but heavy rain brought water up from drains and mud down from the wildfire-scarred mountains.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said he had heard reports of manholes being dislodged by water rising from below, and of multiple residential basements flooding. A railroad crossing had been slammed with mud, he said, but it still would have been passible if it had not triggered the crossing arms to remain down. One area hit hard was the Dairy Fork Wildlife area, near Route 6 at mile marker 195, which had traffic problems.

According to reports, parts of Salt Lake County also got slammed as the storm moved through the region.

The cloudburst, which Cannon described as “a deluge,” caused small screams to swell, and even with the rain stopped, mud is still moving due to the mountainous landscape’s saturation, he said.

Asked about possible evacuations, Cannon said he had heard of no calls in Utah County for evacuations.