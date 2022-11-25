Brigham City historic district nominated for fed recognition

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Nov. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The city’s historic district is up for national recognition.

“Have you heard the big news?” the Brigham City Museum of Art & History asked last night on its Facebook page.

“The Brigham City Historic District is being considered for nomination to the National Register of Historic Places!”

Which, according to the museum post, brings up questions such as “How does the process work? What did the survey discover about our architectural history? What does that mean for property owners? (hint: tax credits!)

“Join us on December 14th at 5:30 p.m. at the Brigham City Museum of Art & History to learn more.”

The meeting at the museum, 24 N. 300 W in Brigham, will include Angie Abram of Storiagraph presenting her findings after three years of surveying Brigham City’s architectural history and the Utah State Historic Preservation Office explaining preservation tax credits and the incentives for property owners.