Brigham City PD IDs woman pronounced dead after found in Box Elder Creek

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah, Feb. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham City police have released the name of a woman whose body was found Tuesday near her residence in Box Elder Creek.

The woman was Fanny Escalona-De Angola. Her age was 61. The original news release had estimated her to be in her 70s.

The original BCPD statement said the woman was found unresponsive in the creek, and was transported in unknown condition to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

“The cause of death has not been determined,” says the updated news release, issued Wednesday afternoon.

“We are asking that anyone with information on Fanny or may have seen her between 9 p.m. Feb. 26th to 9 a.m. on Feb. 27th, contact the Brigham City Police Department at 435-734-6650 or Box Elder Communication Center at 435-734-6890.