Michigan man sentenced to 40 months in prison for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

Feb. 28 (UPI) — A Michigan man who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots that breached the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C., was sentenced to 40 months in prison Wednesday, according to Justice Department officials.

In June, Michael Joesph Foy, 32, of Wixom, Mich., was convicted of obstructing an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

“Foy planned to protest the results of the 2020 presidential elections and to urge members of Congress to raise objections to or delay the official certification of electoral votes,” the Justice Department said in a news release Wednesday.

Prosecutors say Foy overturned a bike rack barricades during the riot and threw a metal pole at a police officer before attacking officers with a hockey stick.

According to the Justice Department, Foy struck officers at least 11 times and then entered the Capitol Building through a broken window and encouraged others to do so, as well.

When he finishes his sentence, Foy will have 24 months of supervised release.

The Justice Department says more than 1,313 people have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riots.