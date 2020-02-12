BYU linebacker Chaz Ah You arrested on suspicion of DUI in Eagle Mountain

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University linebacker Chaz Ah You was arrested on suspicion of DUI Sunday in Eagle Mountain.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Ah You was stopped in the area of Red Hawk Road and Pony Express Parkway. The suspect was traveling at 75 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, and while driving, was following close to other vehicles, the statement said.

Officials said two containers of alcohol were found in the vehicle, as was a THC vape pen.

A field sobriety test was performed at Utah County Jail due to the weather.

Ah You is facing charges of suspicion of a DUI, reckless driving, unsafe lane travel, speeding and having an open container of alcohol.

According to the BYU Athletics page, Ah You played at Westlake High School in Saratoga Springs until his senior year, then played at Timpview High School in Provo. He also lettered in baseball and track.

Ah You was ranked as the No. 1 safety and the No. 2 overall recruit in Utah when he signed with BYU. Last season, he recorded 31 tackles, one sack and one interception.

The page said he has been recruited by Stanford, UCLA, Washington, Notre Dame, Michigan, Oregon, Wisconsin, Utah, California, Washington State, Oregon State, Missouri, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Kansas, Arizona State, Iowa, Louisville, Oklahoma State and Duke.