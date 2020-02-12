Man arrested after allegedly viewing explicit images on computer at Vernal library

VERNAL, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was arrested after he allegedly viewed sexually explicit images on a computer at the Uintah County Library in Vernal.

A news release from the Vernal Police Department said the incident occurred Monday at the library at 204 E. 100 North.

“Officers responded to the library and after obtaining a description of the individual the suspect was quickly located,” the news release said. “The case remains under investigation with potential criminal charges pending.”

The news release said the Vernal Police Department will provide more information once formal charges are filed.

