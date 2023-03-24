Cache County man, 49, dies in small plane crash in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyoming, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 49-year-old Cache County man died Tuesday when the small plane he was piloting crashed near Casper, Wyoming.

Brett Dean Smith, 49, of Hyrum, was flying southeast of Alcova Reservoir near Casper about 4:45 p.m. Tuesday when the private aircraft company lost contact with the pilot, according to the Natrona County (Wyoming) Sheriff’s Office.

The company provided Natrona County officials with the last known coordinates of the missing aircraft, and search and rescue crews located the downed plane about 7:30 p.m.

“Due to the conditions, location of the aircraft, and terrain factors, additional personnel and specialty equipment were needed for a safe recovery operation,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Natrona County officials recovered Smith’s body Thursday.

“The Natrona Country Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened for the family and loved ones of the victim,” a news release states. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to them during this difficult time.”

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.