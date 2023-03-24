Police: Grantsville man, 46, dies by suicide amid child pornography investigation

GRANTSVILLE, Utah, March 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 46-year-old Grantsville man under investigation for child pornography shot and killed himself Thursday, police said.

Officers arrived at a home on Center Street between Cherry and Vine streets to serve a warrant as part of a child pornography investigation, the Grantsville City Police Department states in a news release.

“Upon arrival at the residence, investigators viewed the 46-year-old male in the windows of the residence. Upon seeing officers, the male ran into the upstairs of the home,” the release states.

“Investigators began knocking and announcing who they were and that they had a search warrant. Investigators asked the male to come to the door several times. Investigators then heard a single gunshot from upstairs.”

Tooele County Metro SWAT officers responded and later entered the home, where they found the man dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

“There is no continuing threat to the public,” the release states. “The Grantsville City Police Department extends its sympathies to the family of the deceased.”