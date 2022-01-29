Cache County man, 77, fatally injured in snowmobiling accident

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 77-year-old Cache County man died Friday afternoon in a snowmobiling accident.

Lt. Eric Stucki, with Utah State Parks, told Gephardt Daily the man was snowmobiling with family members at about 4 p.m. when he went up on Mount Nebo, encountered a steep slope and rolled down, sustaining life-threatening injuries.

The man’s family called for help, and Cache County Search and Rescue, with Utah State Park rangers, responded.

The man was airlifted to Logan Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The man’s name has not been released, pending notification of all family members.