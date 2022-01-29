West Jordan police arrest suspects in gang-rivalry shots fired incident

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Suspects were taken into custody Friday afternoon when West Jordan officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood near Jordan Landing shopping district.

Officials are not releasing much information at this time, but West Jordan Police Sgt. Bockholt told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred on the west side of Bangerter Highway in the area of 7900 South and 3600 West.

“It was a gang-involved shooting between two rival gangs,” Bockholt said. “No one was injured.”

He said police found shell casings at the scene and “took suspects into custody.” He did not say how many suspects were involved or divulge their ages.

No further information was available Friday night.

Gephardt Daily will follow up on this developing story as more details are released.