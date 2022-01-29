Wasatch County S&R crews rescue 2 overdue snowmobilers

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews responded Thursday to a call about overdue snowmobilers.

The call came to dispatch at 7:50 p.m. about the two snowmobilers, a man and a woman in their 70s, who had been expected back by dark. Crews responded to the area of Strawberry Reservoir.

“Wasatch County Search & Rescue deployed our snowmobile teams to the area and called on the Utah Department of Public Safety Helicopter to help us locate the missing parties,” Wasatch S&R’s statement says.

“The parties were located and transported to Heber by helicopter. The temps were very cold, -12 degrees in the area.”

The two were found on the southwest side of the reservoir, in the Squaw Creek area, the statement says.