Cache County officials searching for missing man

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cache County Sheriff’s officials are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

Lorenzo Sanchez, 20, was last seen in Oregon on Feb. 27, and was thought to be headed to Colorado. He drives a Gray Honda Accord, with Oregon plate 817 KXB. His vehicle was found in Providence, Utah.

Sanchez is described as having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Sanchez is asked to call Cache County Sheriff’s Office at 435-755-1152 or dispatch at 435-753-7555. The reference number in this case is #20-C1827.