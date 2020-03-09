Ogden crews fight apartment fire

OGDEN, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ogden fire crews battled an apartment fire that started in a kitchen Sunday night.

A tweet from Ogden Fire Department at 8 p.m. said the fire occurred in the area of 2855 Adams Ave.

“Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and are currently establishing ventilation,” a follow-up tweet said.

Crews then performed overhaul and searched adjacent apartments. No fire spread was found.

At this time there is no exact estimate on the extent of damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.