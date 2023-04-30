Cache County soldier among 3 killed as Army helicopters collide in Alaska

NORTH LOGAN, Utah, April 29, 2023 — A Cache County man was among the three soldiers killed Thursday when two U.S. Army helicopters collided in Alaska.

Warrant Officer 1 Stewart Duane Wayment, 32, of North Logan, was one of the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation soldiers at Fort Wainwright who died following a training mission about 50 miles east of Healy, Alaska, the U.S. Army announced Saturday.

Also killed were Chief Warrant Officer 3 Christopher Robert Eramo, 39, of Oneonta, New York; and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle D. McKenna, 28, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. A fourth soldier was taken to Fairbanks Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

The helicopters were returning to Fort Wainwright from a training mission in the Donnelly Training Area at 1:39 p.m. Thursday when when they collided in flight, the U.S. Army stated in a news release.

“The battalion is devastated and mourning the loss of three of our best,” said Lt. Col. Matthew C. Carlsen, the 1-25th AB commander. “Our loss, however, cannot be compared to the suffering and loss which the family members of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Chris Eramo, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kyle McKenna and Warrant Officer 1 Stewart ‘Stew’ Wayment are experiencing.

“The entire team has come together to focus our thoughts, prayers, and actions to provide and sustain them with whatever comfort and support they need at this time, and I promise that this will continue long into the future. Our mission now is to focus on the families, the survivors and to honor and cherish their memories. Chris, Kyle, and Stew will forever be ‘Little Bears,’ ‘Vikings,’ and ‘ToughOnes’ of the Arctic Attack.”

A team from the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center in Fort Novosel, Alabama, is leading an investigation into the crash.

“The loss of these soldiers is devastating and is being felt by family, friends and military communities across Alaska,” said Maj. Gen. Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division. “The families of Fort Wainwright and 1-25 are as strong a team as I’ve ever seen. Our hearts are heavy, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and loved ones of the fallen.”

