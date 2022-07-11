Cache County’s North Park Police chief resigns weeks after Idaho DUI arrest

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, July 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Cache County police chief has resigned weeks after being arrested for driving under the influence in Idaho.

Ulysses Black previously headed the North Park Police Department, with jurisdictions of North Ogden and Hyde Park.

Black was arrested one June 18 in Fremont County, Idaho, after a traffic stop. He was charged with driving under the influence, a misdemeanor, and was released after posting $2,000 bail, according to multiple news outlets.

Black reportedly was placed on administrative leave after the DUI arrest.

A joint letter issued Thursday by the mayors of North Logan and Hyde Park says Black plans to transition into retirement.

“North Park Police Chief Ulysses Black has tendered his resignation to Mayor Bryan Cox (Hyde Park) and Mayor Lyndsay Peterson (North Logan) effective at 4 p.m. on July 7,” the letter says.

“Chief Ulysses Black has exhibited many admirable qualities in his duties on behalf of Hyde Park and North Logan, and has built an extraordinary police force filled with outstanding officers who go above and beyond to serve the citizens of our city. We appreciate his dedication and superior his dedication and superior leadership of our shared police department. His commitment for 27 years in law enforcement has greatly benefited the residence of our community while gaining the admiration of all those who served with him.”

Black was hired for the position in January 2020. According to the Herald Journal News, Black began his career with the Willard City PD, and also worked at the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office before joining the North Park Police Department as a patrol officer, later transitioning to investigator before being hired as chief.

According to the Cache Valley Daily, Black has hired an attorney to represent him in the DUI case, and has pleaded not guilty. His next court appearance before the Fremont County Magistrate Court is scheduled for Aug. 3.