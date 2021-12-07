California investigators ID West Valley City woman killed in Thanksgiving murder-suicide

GOLETA, California, Dec. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Law enforcement officials have identified a West Valley City woman killed in a Thanksgiving murder-suicide in Goleta, California.

A statement from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Monday says: “The sheriff’s office coroner’s bureau is releasing the names of the decedents from the homicide/suicide shooting at the Best Western in the 5600-block of Calle Real in Goleta on Thursday, Nov. 25.”

The female homicide victim is 36-year-old Mayra Uriarte from West Valley City. The male suspect is 37-year-old Hector Manuel Altamirano Martinez from Mexico.

“The decedents were in a previous relationship and share a child in common,” the statement said. “Each died from a single gunshot wound.”

At approximately 11:10 a.m. on Thanksgiving, deputies responded to the area for a report of an unknown type of disturbance. When deputies arrived, they found an adult female and adult male both suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

“This is an apparent murder-suicide, and detectives do not believe there are any additional outstanding suspects,” said an initial statement. “Both parties were transported to area hospitals, but they did not survive. The male suspect was pronounced deceased on Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, at 11:44 a.m. and the female was pronounced deceased at 3:40 p.m.”

A GoFundMe page set up to assist with funeral expenses said Uriarte was a single mother of three.