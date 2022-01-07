Calvin Curtis jailed in federal fraud, money laundering case

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Calvin Curtis, who pleaded guilty in a federal wire fraud and money laundering case, was arrested in Salt Lake City Thursday by FBI agents, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Curtis had been on pre-trial release since Nov. 16, 2021.

On Nov. 18, 61-year-old Curtis pleaded guilty in federal court to two counts involving wire fraud and money laundering for his role in embezzling at least $9.5 million dollars from clients of his estate planning law firm based in Salt Lake City, known as Calvin Curtis Attorney at Law PLLC, and Curtiselderlaw.com.

According to a statement issued at that time, prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to recommend a sentence of 73 months in federal prison during Curtis’s sentencing which is scheduled to occur on March 15, 2022.

In the plea agreement, Curtis admitted that he is an attorney who specializes in special needs trusts and that beginning in January 2008, he began a fraudulent scheme to defraud a client known as “G.M.” out of money. Curtis admitted that due to his role, he had access to millions of dollars in two different trust accounts belonging to victim G.M. and that he transferred at least $9,500,000 intended for the care of G.M. into his own accounts and then used this money for his own personal use. Curtis admitted that he also created fake financial statements and submitted these to the court ordered conservator of G.M. to conceal the fraud.

“At this time, it is alleged that Curtis embezzled funds from at least 22 additional trusts in amounts more than $9,500,000. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of this crime is encouraged to call the FBI at 801-579-1400 to file a report,” the statement says.

“Defrauding vulnerable and elderly adults is a reprehensible and greedy act that is deserving of federal prison time,” said Acting United States Attorney Andrea T. Martinez. “The United States Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting and holding those accountable who defraud elderly and vulnerable clients. Our concern is with the victims of these crimes and their ability to obtain basic needs moving forward.”

“Calvin Curtis’ greed had devastating consequences for his clients, who placed their trust and money in his hands,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “Sadly, financial fraud cases like this are not limited to a few victims. We hope this case sends a strong message that the FBI will do what it takes to make sure such crimes don’t go unpunished.”