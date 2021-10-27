Camp Williams warns of live-fire training Wednesday

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, Oct. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Camp Williams officials are warning nearby residents they may be hearing live-fire training exercises Wednesday.

“PUBLIC NOTICE: The communities surrounding Camp Williams may hear noise related to live-fire training taking place Oct. 27. Training will be conducted from noon to midnight,” said a tweet from Utah National Guard Tuesday afternoon.

The communities that may be impacted are Eagle Mountain, Saratoga Springs, Bluffdale, Draper, Herriman and South Jordan.