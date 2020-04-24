Carbon, Emery County lift overnight camping, lodging restrictions

CARBON, EMERY COUNTIES, Utah, April 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Carbon and Emery Counties have lifted overnight camping and lodging restrictions and made other modifications to previously announced guidelines.

Southeast Utah Health Department announced the following changes Thursday:

CAMPING:

CARBON & EMERY COUNTIES: The order emoves restrictions and allows for public use. Social distancing should still be practiced and no camps consisting of more than 10 people, unless all are of the same immediate family.

GRAND COUNTY: Available for essential visitors and primary residents of Grand County. Residents of Green River may now also camp in Grand County. Social distancing should still be practiced and no camps consisting of more than 10 people, unless all are of the same immediate family. Due to Grand County’s unique status as a gateway community and popular destination, SEUHD and local officials are working on a plan very specific to the county and expect to present that plan very soon.

OVERNIGHT LODGING:

CARBON & EMERY COUNTIES: Removes restrictions. Social distancing should still be practiced.

GRAND COUNTY: No change. Available for essential visitors and primary residents of Grand County. Social distancing should still be practiced.

EXERCISE POOLS:

ALL COUNTIES: Pools used exclusively for purposes of exercise may open, under specific guidelines. Face coverings are required, except while swimming. Locker rooms and showers will be closed. A cleansing shower is required at home before entering the facility. Social distancing measures will be in place. One person per lane while swimming. 10 feet between individuals in a group exercise environment.

The order will be in effect until May 1, at 11:59 p.m. instead of May 4.