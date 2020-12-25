Castle Dale man allegedly on his way to kill stepfather stopped by officers

CASTLE DALE, Utah, Dec. 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Castle Dale man was allegedly on his way to kill his stepfather when he was stopped by officers, according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 7th District Court of Emery County said Bailey Wyatt Bishop, 21, is facing charges of:

Attempted murder, a first-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony

Two counts of assault by a prisoner, a second-degree felony

Propelling a bodily substance towards face/eyes/mouth, a class A misdemeanor

Possession or use of a controlled substance, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Reckless driving, a class B misdemeanor

On Saturday afternoon, dispatch received a call saying Bishop had threatened to kill his stepfather and was en route from Salina, the statement said. Bishop’s stepfather advised that the suspect had a 9mm pistol in his possession and was driving a black BMW two-door car.

The vehicle was located driving northbound on State Route 10, near mile post 14, the statement said. A sheriff attempted to stop the vehicle, but Bishop failed to comply. He then continued to drive north near mile post 18 at speeds of 80mph, officials said. An officer set up spikes near mile post 24.5 on SR-10, but Bishop maneuvered around them. The officer then followed behind the sheriff’s vehicle.

“I was advised to go around the sheriff and get behind Bailey’s vehicle, due to having overhead lights,” the arresting officer from Emery County Sheriff’s Office wrote. “I continued to follow Bailey northbound through the town of Ferron at speeds near 60 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone. At one point Bailey passed a vehicle on the right hand side of the road and nearly struck the vehicle as he merged back into the lane.”

Spikes were set up just north of Ferron on the east and west side of the road.

“Bailey went around one set of spike on the west side of the road nearly hitting a vehicle that was pulled off the west side of the road,” the statement said. “We continued northbound on SR-10 at approximately 80 miles per hour. As we neared mile post 32 the sheriff passed by Bailey and got in front of him in an attempt to slow him down.”

Near mile post 32.5 the officer said he saw Bishop’s hand come out the driver side window and drop an object onto the highway. The item separated into pieces and one hit the top of the patrol vehicle’s roof. It was later discovered the item dropped out of the vehicle was a 9mm pistol, the statement said.

Just prior to mile post 34 the sheriff was able to use his vehicle to slow Bishop’s down, and the suspect stopped at the side of the road. Bishop was placed in handcuffs, then taken to the cage area of a patrol vehicle. 9mm bullets were found on the passenger side seat of Bishop’s vehicle. A marijuana pipe along with raw marijuana was also discovered in the vehicle.

Bishop was transported to the Emery County Sheriff’s Office for booking.

“While transporting Bailey to the jail he admitted without being asked that he was on his way to his stepdad’s house to shoot and kill him,” the statement said. “Bailey also admitted that he had a hit on everyone he went to high school with and named three persons by name residing in Richfield, that he was going to have killed. Bailey advised he had connections to the Mexican Cartel and a gang in Chicago. He said if they didn’t hear from him they would be on the way to start killing people and it would be a blood bath.”

Bishop also said he had already killed someone and it would be easy to kill again. After arriving at the jail, the suspect advised he was suicidal and tried cutting his forearm with a button from his jumpsuit, the statement said. He then appeared to tear his T-shirt and tried to tie it around the toilet.

Officials advised Bishop he needed to wear a suicide smock. Bishop became irate and began resisting, the statement said. Officials attempted to place him in a restraint chair, and he kicked the sheriff, then bit him, then spit at him.

He was transported to Emery County Jail, where he is being held without bail.