Cedar City busts budding serial burglar, police say

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 20-year-old for a string of home burglaries last week.

Beginning Friday, Nov. 4, through Wednesday, Nov. 9, Cedar City Police received reports of multiple houses being burglarized all in the same area, near the 1300 North block of 300 East, where dwellings were entered by force, according to a Thursday post from the force on social media.

“The suspect victimized several homes over the course of the week. Investigators worked tirelessly to follow the evidence and any leads that would assist in the investigation of these crimes.”

As a result, Thursday investigators arrested 20-year-old Brayden Woodhouse and booked him into the Iron County Jail on three counts of burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony.

“We are grateful for the officers and deputies who worked many hours to patrol the neighborhood, strategically working to locate the suspect, and addressing the neighborhood’s concern for safety.

“We are also thankful for the community’s tips that provided the information necessary to identify the suspect. This was a great team effort led by the remarkable work of Detective Jake Hoyt with assistance from Detective Matt Topham.”