Cedar City PD: Man jailed after detaining wife he believed was Michelle Obama, assaulting officer

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Nov. 27, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police booked a man into jail Saturday after he allegedly detained his wife and children in their house, reportedly believing his wife to be former First Lady Michelle Obama, then punched a responding officer.

Police responded to the scene of a Cedar City bank “on reports of a disorderly individual wanting to fight,” says an affidavit filed in the arrest of the 42-year-old man. “When officers arrived on scene they came into contact with the suspect who was agitated and disobeying commands. The suspect was posturing and yelling at officers and not following commands.

“Officers went hands on with the suspect and the suspect punched one of the officers in the face causing the officers glasses and hat to go flying,” the affidavit says. “Officers fought to take control of the suspect and took him into custody. After officers talked to the suspect’s wife, she stated that he had gotten agitated when he believed that she was Michelle Obama.”

The suspect’s wife said her husband also “has been threatening to kill her and her oldest son. She stated he had locked her and her children in the front room of her house and was not allowing them to leave or call 911.

“The suspect’s wife said she got out and was attempting to get him away from the house and kids. They made it to the (bank) when some passerby’s witnessed the events and started to intervene.”

The man then started yelling and threatening to fight those witnesses, the affidavit says.

The man was taken into custody and booked into the Iron County jail for investigation of:

Assault on peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor

Interfering with an arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Eight counts of unlawful detention, a class B misdemeanor

Two counts of threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor

Disorderly conduct fighting/violent, tumultuous behavior, an infraction

The man was ordered held without bail.