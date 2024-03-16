Update: Man arrested after allegedly stabbing Cedar City victim

CEDAR CITY, Utah, March 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police made an arrest Friday after discovering a man stabbed and seriously injured in an apartment.

Officers were called to the scene at about 6 p.m.

The victim “had an apparent sharp force injury in his lower left chest as well as another apparent sharp force injury in his right leg on the inside of his leg near his knee,” court documents say. “Officers also saw a large amount of blood and blood drops on the floor in the bathroom and a hallway leading to the kitchen as well as on the kitchen floor by the kitchen sink.”

Steven Daniel Harris, 45, was identified as the suspect in the case.

“They also learned that he had fled the scene in a small brown passenger car,” Harris’ affidavit says. “A short time later, officers located this vehicle. They also located Steven near his vehicle where he was taken into investigatory detention.”

Harris “had sharp force injuries to his left hand near the thumb,” his affidavit said. “He also had some other minor injuries that may have been received in this altercation.”

“Steven stated under Miranda that he has known the victim in this case … for some time and he was coming over today to visit.”

Harris said the male victim arrived at the apartment, spit on Harris’ vehicle, then entered the apartment. He told police he became angry and went to the apartment to confront the victim.

“He also said that he had his silver folding pocket knife in his hand in the living room of this apartment prior to

going in to confront (the victim) in the bathroom.”

The victim told police that when Harris came into the bathroom to confront him, “he had this pocket knife in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other. He stated that Steven stabbed him in the chest as they began to fight. He was able to push Steven to the ground when Steven then stabbed him on the inside of his right leg near his knee.”

The victim said Harris then kicked him, left the residence, and directed other people in the apartment to call 911.

Post Miranda, Harris told police “that as they fought, he pressed his knife against (the victim) in order for (him) to feel the tip of the knife,” but “he did not intend to stab (the victim) with the knife. Harris admitted he drove away, and “threw his pocket knife out of the car window because he didn’t know if he was allowed to have it because he has a prior felony conviction on his record.”

Harris was arrested at 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

Harris was arrested for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony, and possession of a firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony. He was ordered held without bail.