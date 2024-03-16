Cedar City police on scene of a Friday night stabbing with two injured

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Mar. 15, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Cedar City Friday night with two men injured.

The incident was dispatched at approximately 6 p.m., officers called to the Fiddlers Canyon area, according to a Cedar City police press release issued online just after 9 p.m.

“Officers arrived on scene and discovered a male subject who had a substantial amount of blood loss.

“The first responding officer administered aid. The subject received additional medical treatment at Cedar City Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.”

The other male subject involved, police said, had minor injuries.

“There is further investigation to determine the facts of the case.” Gephardt Daily will share further information in the case as it becomes available.