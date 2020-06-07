Ceiling collapses on cars in Salt Lake City apartment building

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspended ceiling in a parking area of a Salt Lake City apartment building came loose during high winds, and fell onto an estimated 10 cars.

Captain Tony Stowe, Salt Lake City Fire Department, said the call came in at about 4:50 p.m. Saturday, and crews responded to the Brixton Apartments, at 660 E. Wilmington Ave.

Officials discovered that the suspended aluminum ceiling and the popcorn-style insulation came down on the cars, but no one had been injured.

Since it was a suspended ceiling rather than a roof, it is not considered structural damage, Stowe said.

“That word — roof — kind of created a lot of hubbub,” Stowe said. “We didn’t have a large structure collapse.

Stowe said his crews had cleared the scene by 5:40 p.m., but investigators remained at the scene. The amount of damage done to the cars was not known, he said. High wind is suspected as the cause of the ceiling failure.