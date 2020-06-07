Update: Promontory Fire in Box Elder County now at 1,000 acres

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, June 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A wildfire that was reported Saturday afternoon in Box Elder County has doubled in size as high winds have spread the flames to an estimated 1,000 acres.

“The #PromontoryFire is now estimated at 1,000 acres,” Utah Fire Info tweeted at about 6 p.m. “Crews successfully protected the doppler radar.

“Firefighters are reporting 40+ mph winds from the fire area.”

Just two hours earlier, Utah Fire Info tweeted that the fire was estimated at 500 acres, and Utah Resources were responding.

Air support was ordered in addition to ground resources.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information on the fire as it becomes available.