Centerville residents asked to report damage after Wednesday’s 5.7 earthquake

CENTERVILLE, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Centerville police tweeted Monday morning the Utah Department of Emergency Management has asked residents to gather and report any residential damage resulting from Wednesday’s 5.7 magnitude earthquake near Magna.

“If you believe your residence sustained damage from the earthquake please email [email protected] with your name, address, estimated damage total, and contact information,” the tweet said. “If possible, please take pictures of the damage and attach it in your email.”

Wasatch Front residents have experienced more than 200 aftershocks since the initial earthquake. The aftershocks continue five days after the quake, which hit at 7:09 a.m. Monday’s first aftershock of note at 8:12 a.m. was of about a 3.0 magnitude.

The quake was Utah’s largest since 1992, when a magnitude 5.8 hit St. George, according to the University of Utah Seismograph Stations.