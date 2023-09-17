CEO of Utah County-based nonprofit faces 32 felonies for alleged fraud

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The CEO of a Utah County-based nonprofit organization has been arrested for allegedly defrauding donors who gave money to fight human trafficking.

Candace Elexzandria Lierd, 37, was arrested early Friday morning for investigation of 32 felonies related to money raised through Exitus, the Lehi nonprofit she founded to fight human trafficking, according to the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

Lierd, formerly known as Candace Rivera, repeatedly made false representations to donors and spent some of the money raised on personal expenses, including homes, apartments, cars and trips, arrest documents say.

Lierd also made claims to be a physician, physician’s assistant and nurse but was never licensed or registered in Utah, according to a probable cause statement filed Friday in 4th District Court.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office began investigating allegations of fraudulent financial activity related to Lierd and Exitus in June.

Lierd is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail on suspicion of: