Charter school cancels classes at Kearns, Magna campuses following social media threat

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah charter school has canceled classes at its Kearns and Magna campuses Monday following a shooting threat posted on social media.

Entheos Academy sent an email to students’ parents and posted notices on its social media pages about the threat Sunday evening and decision to cancel classes Monday.

“This evening we have received a threat of a school shooting against Entheos Academy. The police notified us of the threat made on social media,” according to posts on the school’s Magna and Kearns campus Facebook pages about 8:45 p.m.

“Student safety is our top priority, and we are therefore canceling school tomorrow. Please keep your children at home while the police investigate. We will be sure to keep you updated as we learn more information. If you are aware of anything concerning being posted on social media, please contact your school administrators.”

Entheos Academy is a kindergarten through eighth-grade charter school with campuses at 4710 W. 6200 South in Kearns and 2606 S. 7200 West in Magna.