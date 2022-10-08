Child, 7, dead after head-on collision on SR-14; 1 driver airlifted to hospital

KANE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7-year-old child has died after a pickup truck crossed State Route 14 and struck a car head on.

The accident happened at about 6:10 p.m. Friday. The 2008 GMC pickup was westbound on SR-14, near milepost 27.

“The GMC pickup drifted over the center line and clipped a trailer being pulled by an eastbound 2012 Ford F350,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

The GMC pickup lost control as it continued west and crossed completely into the eastbound lane. The GMC pickup then impacted an eastbound Kia Soul.

“The Kia Soul was being driven by a mother with her two children in the rear seat, all occupants were restrained. The oldest child (7) sustained injuries from impacting the back of the front passenger seat, the child succumbed to the injuries at a later time.”

The mother and younger sibling of the child who died were transported to an area hospital in stable condition, the UHP statement says.

“The driver of the GMC pickup was flown by medical helicopter in critical condition.”

The roadway was closed for three hours during the initial investigation.