Child transported to hospital after auto-pedestrian accident in Stansbury Park

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, April 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A child was injured in an auto-pedestrian accident in Stansbury Park Wednesday morning.

The child was hit at about 8:15 a.m. in the area of State Route 38 and Stansbury Parkway.

The scene has since cleared, Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily.

Bishop said he believed the vehicle that struck the victim was a pickup truck, but he had not yet been informed of the child’s gender, age or current condition.

The original condition given was serious, but the child’s inquires were believed not believed to be life-threatening, Bishop said.

Gephardt Daily will update the story as more information becomes available.