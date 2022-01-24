Man, 24, arrested for alleged sexual assault of 2 juvenile girls

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old man was arrested early Monday on allegations that he sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

Luis Alberto Chalas-Rambalde is facing charges of:

Two counts of rape, a first-degree felony

Forcible sodomy, a first-degree felony

Object rape, a first-degree felony

Two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a class B misdemeanor

The offenses allegedly took place on Saturday, Jan. 22, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court in Salt Lake County by a Salt Lake City Police Department officer.

The two female victims, ages 15 and 17, told police that “they were extremely intoxicated from alcoholic beverages served to them by the A/P (arrested person) and another accomplice, while at an apartment,” the document states.

The teens reported that they were unconscious or only momentarily awake during the alleged assaults, but one said she woke up briefly and was aware of being assaulted. The other alleged victim said she was unconscious and didn’t recall the events, but when she woke up she was sore from the assault.

They said they did not consent to having sex.

When the juveniles were able to leave the apartment, they went to a hospital to “receive treatment and an examination for evidence.”

According to the affidavit, following his arrest, Chalas-Rambalde informed detectives in a post-Miranda interview that he had engaged in several sex acts with the two girls. Those are the offenses with which he is charged.

It was requested that the suspect be held without bail, as he “would constitute a substantial danger to any another individual or to the community, or is likely to flee the jurisdiction of the court if released on bail. The A/P is from another country and has no form of identification that has been found on any system.”

Chalas-Rambalde was booked into Salt Lake County Jail on a no-bail hold.