Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints removes all remaining missionaries from Liberia

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday it is removing all remaining missionaries from Liberia.

The decision has been made due to economic conditions in Liberia and concerns about adequate supplies, said LDS Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff by way of a statement:

“Economic conditions in Liberia have continued to deteriorate, leading to increased difficulties in obtaining basic supplies and conducting missionary work. For this reason, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has decided to temporarily transfer the remaining 99 missionaries out of that country. We continue to pray for all people in Liberia at this difficult time, and we look forward to missionaries returning when the situation improves.”

On Feb. 2, the Church released this statement: “Over the next few days, 23 young missionaries who were nearing their scheduled departure date will return home,” the statement said. “Eight other missionaries who were preparing to arrive in the mission have been temporarily reassigned to other missions. The remaining 99 missionaries in the Liberia Monrovia Mission have adequate supplies.”

Multiple outlets are reporting the West African country, which borders Sierra Leone, Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire, is struggling with a gasoline shortage, due to an error in the accounting of fuel supplies in state-run tanks.