Box Elder County Sheriff’s officials warn of arrest warrant scam

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Box Elder County Sheriff’s officials are warning residents of an arrest warrant scam Thursday.

“There are reports that people are receiving calls from individuals claiming to be deputies (435-412-0892 and 435-879-7480 are two spoof numbers we have so far); these individuals will claim you have arrest warrants,” said a Facebook post from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department. “We WILL NOT contact you by telephone in reference to arrest warrants.”

If you receive a call from a deputy and you feel that it’s suspicious, please call Box Elder County Sheriff’s Department non-emergency number at 435-734-3800 and ask to speak to that deputy.