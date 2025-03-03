Citizens rally outside Arches to protest National Park Service firings

By
United Press International
-
Concerned citizens hold a rally at the entrance to Arches National Park to voice opposition to the termination of approximately 1,000 probationary National Park Service (NPS) employees by the Department of the Interior on February 14 as part of a broader federal workforce reduction, in Moab, Utah, on Saturday, March 1, 2025. The protests were called by the Resistance Rangers, a coalition of over 650 NPS workers opposing the current administration's policies. Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (UPI) — A group of concerned citizens rallied Saturday at the entrance of Arches National Park, in Grand County.

Their goal was to voice opposition to the termination of approximately 1,000 probationary National Park Service employees by the Department of the Interior on Feb. 14 as part of a broader federal workforce reduction.

The protests were called by the Resistance Rangers, a coalition of more than 650 National Park Service workers opposing the current administration’s policies.

