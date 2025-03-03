Citizens rally outside Arches to protest National Park Service firings

ARCHES NATIONAL PARK, Utah (UPI) — A group of concerned citizens rallied Saturday at the entrance of Arches National Park, in Grand County.

Their goal was to voice opposition to the termination of approximately 1,000 probationary National Park Service employees by the Department of the Interior on Feb. 14 as part of a broader federal workforce reduction.

The protests were called by the Resistance Rangers, a coalition of more than 650 National Park Service workers opposing the current administration’s policies.