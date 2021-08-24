City Creek Center Disney Store will close next month

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The City Creek Disney Store will close next month, it was announced Monday.

The store is at 51 S. Main St. in the City Creek Center. The store will close “on or before” Sept. 15, said a news release from the company.

The release said the Walt Disney Co. is shuttering nearly 60 of its full-size retail locations across the country, as Target plans to open more than 100 new Disney shops inside its stores.

The company said in March that it was reducing the number of stores to focus on its e-commerce business.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president of consumer products, games and publishing, said in a statement at the time.

Young added: “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected e-commerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

After the latest round of closures, about two dozen stores will remain. The closings don’t affect more than 600 stores inside Disney theme parks and other locations, including the existing Disney shops inside Target stores.