Florida Georgia Line cancels entire fall tour including Salt Lake City date

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Country duo Florida Georgia Line has become the latest act to cancel its current tour, citing the ongoing COVID crisis.

Refunds are being automatically processed to the original method of purchase, according to a band statement.

The tour was set to begin in Atlanta, Georgia on Sept. 24. The band would have played the Vivint Arena Nov. 17, the third to last stop in the tour, which would have concluded Nov. 20 in Seattle, Washington.

“There is nothing better than seeing all of your faces from the stage, feeling your good energy, and making memories together,” band member Tyler Hubbard said in a statement. “We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we’re keeping our fans and crew safe. It’s unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y’all understand. We love our fans and can’t wait to be back out when the time is right.”

The duo’s Brian Kelley added in a statement: “Although we’ve been able to see some of y’all at shows recently, everyone’s continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn’t do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon.”

For more information on the FGL canceled tour, click here.

Last Wednesday, country superstar Garth Brooks announced he was canceling the remaining five dates of his stadium tour, after he played Rice-Eccles Stadium July 17,while on Friday, Counting Crows canceled its Salt Lake City show as it is “unable to enact our COVID-19 entry protocols.”

Counting Crows, which has played Salt Lake City multiple times over the years, was due to play Red Butte Garden this Thursday, Aug. 26.