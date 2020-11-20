Clark Planetarium exhibits and theaters to close temporarily

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Clark Planetarium’s exhibits and theaters will close to the public temporarily starting Monday, Nov. 23.

A Facebook post said Clark Planetarium’s Planet Fun Store will remain open while implementing additional safety measures. Planet Fun will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“The planetarium has been operating at 20% capacity, with limited experiences, since reopening in June,” the Facebook post said. “However, beginning Monday, services will shift to a virtual format, and the facility’s exhibits and theaters will be closed to the public through Dec. 31.”

Clark Planetarium’s virtual experiences will move to online, as well as after school coding camps, interactive 360-degree “Dome from Home” shows, and a curated selection of IMAX and dome shows via streaming. Clark Planetarium’s decision to close is in support, and at the direction, of Salt Lake County Mayor Jennifer Wilson and Salt Lake County Health Department, the post said.

“This closure is one of the county’s many efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19, and to protect the health and safety of the community,” the post added. “The decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases and their impact on local, medical resources.”

