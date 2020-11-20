Sen. Mitt Romney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’

UTAH, Nov. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Sen. Mitt Romney is speaking out again on President Donald Trump’s election tactics.

In a blistering tweet Thursday evening, Romney wrote: “Having failed to make even a plausible case of widespread fraud or conspiracy before any court of law, the President has now resorted to overt pressure on state and local officials to subvert the will of the people and overturn the election. It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American President.”

Georgia announced Thursday that its manual recount of ballots reaffirmed President-elect Joe Biden as the first Democrat to win the state in nearly 30 years, according to UPI.

The audit results showed Biden won the state with 2,475,141 votes to President Donald Trump’s 2,462,857, a 12,284-vote margin. Under the initial count, Biden won by a 12,780 margin, giving Trump a gain of 496 votes in the recount.

“Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said. “This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.”

Earlier Thursday, the Trump campaign dropped a lawsuit seeking to halt the certification of election results in Michigan’s Wayne County, which contains Detroit.

Two days ago, Romney spoke out on Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from overseas.

“The decision to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan, Iraq, and potentially elsewhere should not be based on a U.S. political calendar,” Romney said in a statement on social media.

“The administration has yet to explain why reducing troops in Afghanistan — where conditions for withdrawal have not been met — is a wise decision for our national security interests in the region. Similarly, with continued security challenges in the Middle East, an arbitrary withdrawal from Iraq risks alienating our allies and emboldening our enemies. At a time when our adversaries are looking for every opportunity to exploit our weaknesses, the Administration should reconsider and reverse this politically-motivated decision and avoid worsening our national security challenges.”

Politico reported Monday that the White House has instructed the Pentagon to begin planning for a significant drawdown of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and Iraq. A defense official told Politoco that under the proposal, just 2,500 American troops would remain in each country by Jan. 15, just five days before Biden takes office.

On Nov. 10, Romney spoke out about the election process in a conference with Utah reporters.