Clearfield Police: Man shot after argument with roommate, fight over gun; may face charges

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released information on a shooting that occurred Wednesday night.

Calls came in at about 9:30 p.m. reporting one or more gunshots heard after two men were heard arguing, a Clearfield City Police statement says. Callers reported a man on the ground, bleeding, in the area of 1050 S. State, near a cemetery.

“Prior to officers arriving on scene, witnesses reported both males getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene,” the Clearfield Police statement says.

“A short time later, information was relayed to Clearfield Police dispatch regarding an adult male (subject 1) with a gunshot wound had just walked into a hospital in Layton City.”

Police are shown near a shooting scene in Clearfield. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

Officers with a possible vehicle description put out an attempt-to-locate call, and a truck was stopped near the Davis County Hospital and Medical Center. The driver, identified by police as subject 2, is a 39-year-old man who was taken into custody without incident, the police statement says.

“During the investigation, it was determined that the subjects lived together in Layton,” the police statement says.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

“Through statements provided, and with evidence appearing to corroborate those statements, there is reason to believe this shooting was the result of self-defense and may have occurred after subject 1 brandished a firearm at subject 2, and a struggle ensued over control of the gun.”

Subject 1, identified by police as 39-year-old Dustin Acosta, remained hospitalized for a gunshot wound to the body as of Thursday evening, says a statement issued at that time.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

If cleared for release, Acosta will be booked into the Davis County jail on charges of aggravated assault and restricted person in possession of a dangerous weapon, the police statement says.

Acosta did not cooperate with police, the statement notes.

The statement did not provide the name of subject 2, or list any charges filed or pending in the case. It also did not indicate who fired the shot that injured Acosta.

Photo: Gephardt Daily/Nancy Van Valkenburg

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here