Clearfield police searching for missing, at-risk juvenile

CLEARFIELD, Utah, March 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police are searching for a missing, at-risk juvenile.

Angeline Vasquez, 17, was last seen Tuesday, said a Facebook post from Clearfield Police Department.

She requires medications that she does not have, and is possibly suicidal, the post said.

Angeline may be with two missing juveniles from Montana, Zariah Gonzalez and Michael Webster, and Clearfield PD is working with Sidney Police Department in Richland County on the case. The three may be traveling in a green 2006 Chrysler van with Montana plates 277173C. They may be traveling towards Manteca in California, which is east of San Francisco.

She is described as Latina, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with long hair dyed blonde with blue streaks on the right side and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone who sees the missing juvenile or who has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clearfield PD on 801-525-2806; the case number is #21-2311.