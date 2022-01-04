Clinton police: Suspect held without bail after assault, standoff

CLINTON, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect was booked into the Davis County jail on Tuesday after a multi-hour standoff at a Clinton residence.

Christopher Patrick Reed, 30, was taken into custody hours after an alleged assault reported at about 2:30 a.m.

Clinton Police Chief Shawn Stoker has confirmed that the man, identified later as Reed, had entered a residence in the area of 950 West and 2550 North, and allegedly assaulted a woman — reportedly his ex-girlfriend — who rented space in the structure.

Reed came to the residence in defiance of an active order of protection, which barred him from the areas of the victim’s home, school and place of employment, his probable cause statement says.

The victim was able to exit the structure, and Reed reportedly left, but then went back inside. The woman was treated by a medical crew at the scene, and was released.

Additional hours passed, and a reverse 911 call went out to inform other residents in the immediate area. A Layton SWAT Team arrived shortly before the suspect left the residence, so no SWAT operation was put into effect.

After being taken into custody, Reed was booked into jail at about 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. He faces initial charges of:

Burglary, a third-degree felony

Transaction of dangerous weapon by a class 1 restricted person, a third-degree felony

Violation of protective order, a class A misdemeanor

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Assault, a class B misdemeanor

Cameras inside the residence captured the assault, the statement says, afterward, the cameras allowed officers to view Reed’s position, barricaded inside the victim’s bedroom.

“It was reported by other law enforcement agencies that Christopher has made threats of not going back to jail and using force against law enforcement,” the officer’s statement says. “Christopher has a criminal history of violence and has served time in prison.”

After his surrender and arrested, Reed was found to be in possession of four knives.

The officer’s statement notes that days earlier, on Dec. 31, “The victim was severely beaten and even cut with a scalpel in a prior incident…. Christopher strangled the victim to the point where she lost consciousness and then left her in a snowbank in Ogden. Since this incident, the victim has suffered from several seizures.”

Reed is being held without bail. His probable cause statement notes that evidence suggests he presents a danger to the victim and community, and he has ties to Mississippi, to which he could flee if released on bail.