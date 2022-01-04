Clinton police: Suspect in custody after domestic assault, standoff

CLINTON, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A multi-hour standoff in Clinton has ended peacefully after an alleged domestic violence offender left a residence police say he had entered in defiance of an active protective order.

Clinton Police Chief Shawn Stoker has confirmed that the man, believed to be in his 30s, had entered a residence in the area of 950 West and 2550 North at about 2:30 a.m., and assaulted a woman who rented space in the structure.

Officers from multiple agencies arrived at the scene, and called to the suspect to come out. The female victim was later able to escape, Stoker said, and she was treated for injuries and released at the scene.

Additional hours passed, and a reverse 911 call went out to inform other residents in the immediate area. A Layton SWAT Team arrived shortly before the suspect left the residence, so no SWAT operation was put into effect.

The suspect surrendered after 9 a.m., and he was cuffed and taken into custody.

The man is also believed to be connected to an Ogden incident that happened Monday, Stoker said.

Gephardt Daily will have additional information as court documents are filed or police release additional statements on the case.