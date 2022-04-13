Collision with slow-moving TRAX train sends driver to hospital with minor injuries, UTA reports

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A car turned into the path of a slow-moving TRAX train in downtown Salt Lake City on Tuesday evening, sending one person to an area hospital with minor injuries, Utah Transit Authority officials said.

The crash was reported about 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of 900 South and 200 West. The female driver of the car was transported to a hospital by ambulance, but her injuries did not appear to be serious, UTA spokesman Carl Arky told Gephardt Daily.

TRAX service was delayed and 900 South was partially blocked near 200 West for about an hour, Arky said. UTA announced via Twitter that all trains resumed their regular schedules by 6:43 p.m.