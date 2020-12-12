Concerned Utahns write open letter blasting AG Sean Reyes for ‘misuse of power’

UTAH, Dec. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An open letter written Friday by a group of Utahns to Attorney General Sean Reyes drew nearly 300 signatures from individuals and area organizations demanding that Reyes apologize for involving Utah in a Texas lawsuit to overturn election results in four states — or else step down.

According to a news release Friday evening, “less than four hours after the letter was published on Medium, it had nearly 300 signatories” from all across the political spectrum.

Medium is an online publishing platform on which anyone can share their thoughts, ideas and opinions.

In this case, the letter from “Concerned Citizens” asserts that Reyes blatantly misused the power of his office by “supporting a frivolous and undemocratic lawsuit intended to discredit our nation’s free and fair elections and disenfranchise millions of American voters…”

Several organizations signed the open letter, including Stand Up Republic — Utah, Alliance for a Better Utah, and SL Indivisible.

Change.org carried a separate petition drive, posted Thursday morning, calling for Reyes’ impeachment. It surpassed its goal of reaching 5,000 supporters in less than 24 hours and had gathered more than 17,000 by early Saturday morning.

On Friday afternoon, the U.S. Supreme Court threw out the lawsuit, filed by Republican Texas Attorney General Tom Paxton asking the Supreme Court to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The lawsuit claimed votes in the swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin violated the Constitution when authorities changed balloting procedures in response to the pandemic.

States that joined the lawsuit, all of which were carried by President Donald Trump, were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi. Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, and West Virginia.

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and Gov.-elect Spencer Cox both expressed dissatisfaction with Reyes’ adding Utah to the pending lawsuit and his failure to consult with them, which left them to learn of his decision via the media. They called his move “a waste of taxpayers’ money” and referred to the lawsuit as having virtually no chance of succeeding.

The open letter states that “The governor and governor-elect of our state were blindsided by your decision to join the amicus brief,” and it demands that Reyes “issue a public apology, stop casting doubt on the legitimacy of our free and fair elections, and do the work necessary to restore our trust.

“Otherwise, you must step down,” the letter says. “The office of attorney general is not a vehicle for one’s own personal ambitions.”

